Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $1.48 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Posted by on May 17th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises 0.8% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 477.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.65. 16,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,818. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.90. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $39.09.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.