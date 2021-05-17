Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $1.48 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises 0.8% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 477.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.65. 16,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,818. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.90. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $39.09.

