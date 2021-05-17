Interchange Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Argus raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.50.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,359,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,819 shares of company stock valued at $4,024,884 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $196.43. 2,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,621. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.25. The firm has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.37 and a fifty-two week high of $204.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. McKesson’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

McKesson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.