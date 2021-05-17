Interchange Capital Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $663,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $574,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $838,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Chardan Capital upped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.82.

NASDAQ CRSP traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.25. The company had a trading volume of 13,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,640. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.58 and its 200-day moving average is $137.16. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.71 and a beta of 2.37. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $58.02 and a one year high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.