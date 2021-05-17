Interchange Capital Partners LLC Sells 3,829 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,829 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA traded up $1.27 on Monday, reaching $75.54. The stock had a trading volume of 8,882,691 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.35 and a 200 day moving average of $70.32. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.