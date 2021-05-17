Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Shares Gap Down to $29.89

Shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.89, but opened at $28.40. Intercorp Financial Services shares last traded at $28.37, with a volume of 305 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.76.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.26. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $329.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.74 million. Equities analysts predict that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. Intercorp Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.67%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 76.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile (NYSE:IFS)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three operating segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

