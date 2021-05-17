Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.11

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.11 and last traded at $15.02, with a volume of 3967 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.93.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TILE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Get Interface alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $880.22 million, a PE ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Interface had a positive return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Interface’s payout ratio is 2.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TILE. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Interface by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,656,205 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,014 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Interface by 793.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,283,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,474,000 after buying an additional 1,139,705 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Interface by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,107,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,633,000 after buying an additional 735,330 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Interface during the fourth quarter worth $599,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Interface during the fourth quarter worth $5,564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

About Interface (NASDAQ:TILE)

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.