Interfor (IFSPF) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Interfor (OTCMKTS: IFSPF):

5/11/2021 – Interfor had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $50.00 to $56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Interfor had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $31.00 to $41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Interfor had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Interfor had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $44.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Interfor had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $40.00 to $46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Interfor had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $37.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Interfor had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $37.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of IFSPF traded down $1.49 on Monday, reaching $27.46. The stock had a trading volume of 33,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,865. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.11. Interfor Co. has a 12-month low of $6.79 and a 12-month high of $39.00.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

