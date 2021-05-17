International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Director Ilene S. Gordon Purchases 1,000 Shares

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Director Ilene S. Gordon purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of IFF traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $142.75. 1,332,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,332,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.54 and a 12-month high of $147.04. The company has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.57.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 49.92%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

