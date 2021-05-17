International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Insider Sells $184,442.04 in Stock

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $142.75. 1,332,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,332,020. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.57. The company has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.92%.

IFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.