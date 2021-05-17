International Paper (NYSE:IP) Sets New 12-Month High at $63.17

International Paper (NYSE:IP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.17 and last traded at $62.85, with a volume of 12126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.65.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IP. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Get International Paper alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.12 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.68.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. International Paper’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

In other news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile (NYSE:IP)

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.