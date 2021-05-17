Intertape Polymer Group Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share (TSE:ITP)

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) – Equities researchers at Pi Financial raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Intertape Polymer Group in a research note issued on Thursday, May 13th. Pi Financial analyst B. Jekic now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.43. Pi Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Intertape Polymer Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$448.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$415.85 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ITP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$34.00 to C$38.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.33.

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock opened at C$31.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 21.07. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52-week low of C$10.48 and a 52-week high of C$32.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.193 dividend. This is a positive change from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.27%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$60,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,743,116.20. Also, Director Robert J. Foster sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total transaction of C$145,603.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,342,459.66.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

