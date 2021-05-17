Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (BIT:ISP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (BIT:ISP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €2.54 ($2.99).

ISP has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €1.85 ($2.18) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.60 ($3.06) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €2.70 ($3.18) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.80 ($3.29) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €2.80 ($3.29) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1 year low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 1 year high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.