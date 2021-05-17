Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 69.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,541 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 212,193 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $36,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Outfitter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,458.5% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 21,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 19,661 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 174,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $417.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.01, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $271.54 and a 1-year high of $423.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $403.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.32.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $434.91.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.