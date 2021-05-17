Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 810,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,863 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.95% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $17,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,212,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,343,000 after purchasing an additional 256,589 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,456,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,805,000 after purchasing an additional 317,144 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,833,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,068,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,389,000 after purchasing an additional 297,427 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 193.5% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 887,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,441,000 after purchasing an additional 585,292 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.82. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $21.95.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.