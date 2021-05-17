Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 93.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 390,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188,964 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.01% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $17,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 281,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,255,000 after buying an additional 177,642 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,334,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,242,000. Kwmg LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,066,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 1,018.5% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PEJ opened at $44.16 on Monday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.69.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

