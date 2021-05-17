Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.4% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,719,128,000 after buying an additional 1,722,034 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795,555 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,864,000 after purchasing an additional 138,301 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,202,000 after buying an additional 331,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $324.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,276,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,578,430. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $331.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.89. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $223.94 and a fifty-two week high of $342.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.