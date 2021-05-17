Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,994 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $44,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $2.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $323.43. 1,411,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,578,430. The company’s 50-day moving average is $331.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.89. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $223.94 and a 52-week high of $342.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

