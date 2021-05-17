Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Shares Acquired by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 745,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,898 shares during the period. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned about 1.05% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $23,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAB. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 158.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 68,142 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,029,000. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 519,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,412,000 after purchasing an additional 31,767 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,253,000. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$32.40 during trading on Monday. 3 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,942. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.90. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $33.84.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

