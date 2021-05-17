Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Novavax (NVAX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX):

5/12/2021 – Novavax was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $118.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Novavax missed Q1 earnings estimates while revenues beat the same. The company is looking to file a regulatory application for its influenza vaccine candidate, NanoFlu, shortly. Per the company, if approved NanoFlu will be a game changer for the prevention of influenza. Meanwhile, Novavax received a federal funding of almost $2 billion for the clinical development of its COVID-19 vaccine, NVX-CoV2373. Delay in the authorization filing for NVX-CoV2373, hurt the stock severely. Such delays in vaccine development do not bode well. In absence of a marketed product, Novavax is yet to generate revenues from product sales. Dearth of collaboration contracts also remains a woe. Competition for the COVID-19 vaccine is another area of concern for Novavax as several companies have already received authorization for emergency use of their respective vaccines.”

5/12/2021 – Novavax had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $338.00 to $217.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Novavax was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $161.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $285.00.

5/12/2021 – Novavax had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $365.00 to $286.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Novavax had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $317.00 to $294.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Novavax had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $310.00 to $235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Novavax had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $207.00 to $317.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX traded up $8.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $140.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,807,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,256,760. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.38. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.50 and a 52 week high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13124.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total transaction of $656,133.38. Also, CFO John Trizzino sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.63, for a total value of $33,559.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,347.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 75,517 shares of company stock valued at $15,952,005 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Novavax by 62.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,183,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 49.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

