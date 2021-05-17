Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for AssetMark Financial (AMK)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for AssetMark Financial (NYSE: AMK):

5/17/2021 – AssetMark Financial was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2021 – AssetMark Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions to financial advisers and their clients. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. is based in Concord, California. “

5/11/2021 – AssetMark Financial was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $33.00.

5/5/2021 – AssetMark Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $33.00 to $34.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – AssetMark Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions to financial advisers and their clients. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. is based in Concord, California. “

4/14/2021 – AssetMark Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions to financial advisers and their clients. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. is based in Concord, California. “

4/13/2021 – AssetMark Financial had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

AMK stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.14. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,210. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $29.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,206.40 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $119.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. AssetMark Financial’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other AssetMark Financial news, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 9,923 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $239,739.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,363.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 9,780 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $225,820.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,371.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,063 shares of company stock worth $1,194,054. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,347 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,710,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,397,000 after acquiring an additional 222,421 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

