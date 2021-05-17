Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Cara Therapeutics (CARA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CARA) in the last few weeks:

5/12/2021 – Cara Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pain. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Shelton, United States. “

5/11/2021 – Cara Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pain. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Shelton, United States. “

5/5/2021 – Cara Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Cara Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Cara Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

CARA opened at $13.20 on Monday. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.70.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.12. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 360.35% and a negative return on equity of 64.36%. On average, analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $58,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,486.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Scott Terrillion sold 4,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $77,397.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,436 shares in the company, valued at $936,267.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,287 shares of company stock worth $714,394 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3,982.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 23,325 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 311,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after acquiring an additional 197,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

