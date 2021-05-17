Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Globant (GLOB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Globant (NYSE: GLOB) recently:

5/14/2021 – Globant had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $234.00 to $221.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Globant was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $243.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $240.00.

5/14/2021 – Globant was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $243.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $240.00.

5/3/2021 – Globant was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

4/27/2021 – Globant was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $267.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

4/23/2021 – Globant was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

4/19/2021 – Globant was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $253.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Shares of NYSE:GLOB traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $212.58. The stock had a trading volume of 227,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,232. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.72 and a beta of 1.24. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $126.00 and a 1 year high of $244.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $219.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.44.

Get Globant SA alerts:

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Globant by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,311,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $895,139,000 after purchasing an additional 101,822 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globant by 8.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,183,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $453,215,000 after buying an additional 173,664 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Globant by 460.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,610,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,309,000 after buying an additional 1,322,944 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Globant by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,589,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,963,000 after buying an additional 160,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Globant by 10.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,438,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $298,610,000 after buying an additional 131,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Globant SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.