Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Roblox (RBLX)

Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/17/2021 – Roblox had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $87.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Roblox had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $87.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Roblox had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $78.00 to $83.00.

5/10/2021 – Roblox is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Roblox is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Roblox is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Roblox is now covered by analysts at Truist Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Roblox is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Roblox is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Roblox is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Roblox is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

RBLX traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.96. The stock had a trading volume of 324,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,206,299. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.39. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $83.41.

Get Roblox Co alerts:

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.90 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $2,824,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,970,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.