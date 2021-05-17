Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Yatsen (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 20,705 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 730% compared to the average daily volume of 2,494 call options.

Shares of YSG stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $9.91. 3,106,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,960,430. Yatsen has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $25.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.78.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $300.63 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Yatsen in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Yatsen in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Ocean Arete Ltd. bought a new position in Yatsen in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Yatsen in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in Yatsen by 63.1% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 18,513 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on YSG shares. 86 Research started coverage on Yatsen in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. CICC Research started coverage on Yatsen in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.30 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

