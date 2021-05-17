Investors Purchase High Volume of Dillard’s Call Options (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 8,912 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,330% compared to the typical daily volume of 623 call options.

Several equities analysts have commented on DDS shares. TheStreet upgraded Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total transaction of $45,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,698. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 536.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Dillard’s by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Dillard’s by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DDS traded up $16.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $141.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,338,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,424. Dillard’s has a fifty-two week low of $22.38 and a fifty-two week high of $152.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.17 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.31 and a 200-day moving average of $75.67.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $5.17. Dillard’s had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($6.94) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dillard’s will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is 14.39%.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

