Investors Purchase High Volume of Marathon Petroleum Call Options (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 345,012 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,460% compared to the typical daily volume of 22,116 call options.

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.52. 11,221,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,394,107. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.85. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

