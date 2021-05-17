Investors Purchase High Volume of Nuvve Call Options (NASDAQ:NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 11,517 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 4,181% compared to the typical volume of 269 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvve during the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Nuvve during the first quarter worth approximately $465,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvve during the first quarter worth approximately $2,020,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuvve during the first quarter worth approximately $2,560,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Nuvve during the first quarter worth approximately $3,846,000.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Nuvve in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NVVE traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.80. The company had a trading volume of 16,778,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,166. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.41. Nuvve has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $22.74.

Nuvve Company Profile

NUVVE Corporation develops vehicle-to-grid (V2G) software technology. The company's Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, GIVe, transforms electric vehicles into grid assets when charging and uses electric vehicles to store and resell energy to the electric grid. The company's technology is a cloud connected application that ensures each vehicle has sufficient charge for its next trip before calculating how much remaining capacity is available to sell to the grid.

