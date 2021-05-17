Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Trading 14.5% Higher Over Last Week

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. Over the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market capitalization of $25.94 million and $12,484.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000493 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00086281 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003851 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00022758 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $552.11 or 0.01251415 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00115365 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00061716 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

IHF is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,280,441 coins. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars.

