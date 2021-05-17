IoT Chain (ITC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4.00 Million

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 17th. During the last seven days, IoT Chain has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar. One IoT Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000317 BTC on exchanges. IoT Chain has a total market capitalization of $12.24 million and approximately $4.00 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IoT Chain Profile

IoT Chain (CRYPTO:ITC) is a coin. It launched on November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 coins. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoT Chain’s official website is iotchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem. IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers. “

IoT Chain Coin Trading

