IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,667 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.68% of IPG Photonics worth $76,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.77.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 9,943 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $1,989,097.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,979,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,161,153.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total transaction of $106,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,047 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,985 over the last ninety days. 34.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IPGP opened at $195.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 8.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.74. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $141.02 and a 1-year high of $262.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.40 and a beta of 1.48.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $345.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.11 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

