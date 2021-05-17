IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.26 Billion

Equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) will report sales of $3.26 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for IQVIA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.22 billion. IQVIA posted sales of $2.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full-year sales of $13.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.76 billion to $13.49 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $14.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.73 billion to $15.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover IQVIA.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IQV. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price target on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.79.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $234.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.97. The company has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $130.71 and a 12 month high of $237.47.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,826,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,656,421,000 after acquiring an additional 688,054 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 5.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,675,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,289,380,000 after acquiring an additional 372,414 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,154,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $607,615,000 after acquiring an additional 69,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,242,000 after buying an additional 483,960 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,881,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $556,509,000 after buying an additional 31,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

