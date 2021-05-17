iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB) Shares Acquired by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,912 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management owned approximately 14.25% of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF worth $17,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $281,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $371,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IMTB opened at $51.21 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.81. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.80 and a one year high of $52.85.

