iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Boosted by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,356 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.2% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 60,228,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,454,000 after acquiring an additional 628,703 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,916,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121,408 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,481,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after purchasing an additional 266,667 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,349 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.54. The stock had a trading volume of 8,882,691 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.32. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

