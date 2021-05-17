iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.3% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4,267.4% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,170,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,168,000 after purchasing an additional 13,846,525 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 32,029,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414,766 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,916,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,692,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,166,000 after acquiring an additional 828,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,882,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,541,000 after acquiring an additional 572,097 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IEMG traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.74. The stock had a trading volume of 76,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,175,349. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.41. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $42.79 and a 12 month high of $69.87.

