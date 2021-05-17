iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 57.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,999 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.0% of Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $23,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 70,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,459,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 198.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 13,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,272 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH opened at $271.64 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.74. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $153.99 and a twelve month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.