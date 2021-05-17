iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Acquired by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 707,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,437 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 1.5% of Destination Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Destination Wealth Management owned approximately 0.29% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $37,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12,658.6% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 520,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,432,000 after purchasing an additional 515,966 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,208,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,855,000 after buying an additional 185,568 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 24,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after buying an additional 11,944 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $52.97 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.75. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $52.48 and a 1 year high of $55.19.

