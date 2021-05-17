iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,782 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 3.0% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $21,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 89,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after acquiring an additional 24,125 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 38,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Jordan Park Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 2,159,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,971,000 after acquiring an additional 59,443 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Investment Management raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 29,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period.

BATS QUAL opened at $127.97 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.62.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.