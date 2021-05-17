iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,223 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 1.3% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $127.97. 702,117 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.62.

