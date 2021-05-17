iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,705,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 419,758 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 8.39% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $72,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUSC. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 13,218 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 62.2% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 13,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,556,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,111,000 after buying an additional 854,146 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $27.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.68. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.46 and a fifty-two week high of $28.51.

