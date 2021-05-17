iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Coco Enterprises LLC

Coco Enterprises LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Coco Enterprises LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Coco Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 593,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,117,000 after acquiring an additional 22,452 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,404,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,107,000 after buying an additional 388,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 489,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,866,000 after buying an additional 256,526 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:FLOT remained flat at $$50.78 during midday trading on Monday. 464,787 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.76. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

