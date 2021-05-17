iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) is Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 52.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 532,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,006 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 4.9% of Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned 0.22% of iShares MBS ETF worth $57,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at $11,012,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 125,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,839,000 after buying an additional 77,244 shares during the period. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,416,000.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $108.40 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $108.10 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.54 and a 200 day moving average of $109.50.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

