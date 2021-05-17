iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,874 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MBS ETF worth $14,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MBB. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $108.40 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $108.10 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.50.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.