iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,008 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.8% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 19,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 21,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.07. 332,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,034,941. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.53 and a 1-year high of $80.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.