iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) is Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85,837 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,042.5% in the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 9,959,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,607,000 after acquiring an additional 9,642,566 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,828,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,057,953,000 after acquiring an additional 7,973,660 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,671,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,875,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044,211 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,513,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018,077 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $52.95 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.84 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.22.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.