iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) Position Cut by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,666 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.57% of iShares MSCI Russia ETF worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ERUS. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 68,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 716.4% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 37,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $510,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ERUS opened at $41.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.99. iShares MSCI Russia ETF has a 1 year low of $29.64 and a 1 year high of $42.15.

