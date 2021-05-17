iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,306 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.39% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSA. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 68,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Florin Court Capital LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $821,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 9,199 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,280,000.

KSA opened at $37.41 on Monday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 12 month low of $24.43 and a 12 month high of $38.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.87.

