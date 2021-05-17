iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Position Boosted by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,664,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,519 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $115,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 693.6% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.60 on Monday, reaching $72.64. 1,952,531 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.01.

