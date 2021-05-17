iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is Glassman Wealth Services’ 7th Largest Position

Glassman Wealth Services lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Glassman Wealth Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $12,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,729,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,478,000 after purchasing an additional 444,372 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 123.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,843,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,597 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,255,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,706,000 after purchasing an additional 69,394 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,239,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,397,000 after purchasing an additional 497,355 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,087,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,261,000 after purchasing an additional 139,300 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $234.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.54. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $155.35 and a 12-month high of $238.16.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

