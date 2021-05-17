iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Position Lifted by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,585,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $23,346,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF opened at $251.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $254.02 and its 200-day moving average is $241.69. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $171.69 and a 12-month high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.