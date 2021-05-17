iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:IWF)

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 4,687 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,021% compared to the average volume of 418 call options.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $1.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $250.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,220,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,939. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $177.93 and a 52 week high of $263.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $254.71 and its 200 day moving average is $242.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,346,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,731,526,000 after purchasing an additional 802,832 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6,396.8% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 473,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,108,000 after purchasing an additional 466,327 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,018,000 after purchasing an additional 269,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44,469.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,336,000 after purchasing an additional 257,924 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

